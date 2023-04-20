Chris Christie Reminds GOP Voters Trump Called to Suspend The Constitution: ‘He’s Disqualified Himself As a Potential President’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) tore into former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ahead of the annual the Allen County GOP’s annual Lincoln Day dinner, where he was the keynote speaker.

The hundred-dollar-a-ticket fundraiser in Fort Wayne included general GOP messaging from Christie, who told the crowd, “We need to be a party again that’s speaking to the aspirations of the people we’re going to represent. I don’t care if that’s in Indiana, New Jersey, or any place in between. That’s what we need to do.”

However, in an interview with local Indiana media, Christie ripped Trump – his once close friend and political ally.

“He can’t win,” Christie said of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

“He cannot win a general election nor should he. I think he’s disqualified himself as a potential president. He’s said it’s ok to suspend the Constitution. I think Donald’s confused. The oath for president says ‘preserve, protect, and defend’ not ‘preserve, protect, and suspend,” Christie added when asked about current Republican support for Trump.

Christie was referring to a widely panned December 2022 post from the former president, in which he wrote on Truth Social:

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

