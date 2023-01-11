Kevin McCarthy Breaks Silence On Santos Scandal: He Can Serve Until Proven ‘He Did Something Wrong’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News on Wednesday that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) can stay in Congress until investigators uncover “something that rises to the occasion that he did something wrong.”

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie reported Wednesday, that despite calls to step aside in disgrace, the fabulist congressman has no plans to resign.

Santos “told us this morning that he will not be stepping down and it sounds like he’s not going to get really any pressure from GOP House leadership. We will tell you what Kevin McCarthy told us earlier today. Santos tweeted this a short time ago, ‘I was elected to serve the people of New York Three. Not the party and politicians. I remain committed to doing that. I will not resign,’” reported Hasnie.

“Now, Nassau County Republicans say he’s got to go. He’s a stain on their district and they will no longer interact with him. This all comes amid an investigation by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and federal prosecutors in New York over lies that he told about his finances, his heritage, his resume. There’s even now a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission for possible misuse of campaign donations,” Hasnie added.

“And Martha, two Democrats have now filed a complaint against him with the House Ethics Committee. Now, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who’s been pretty quiet so far, finally commented about this today, telling Fox that Santos will continue to serve, at least for now,” she noted, before showing a clip of McCarthy.

“The voters are the power. The voters made the decision and he has a right to serve it. If there is something that rises to the occasion that he did something wrong, then we’ll deal with that at that time,” McCarthy said.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com