Kyrsten Sinema Confronted at Airport, Tells Constituent ‘Please Don’t Touch Me’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was confronted by a self-described constituent as she and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) walked through an airport. In a video posted to Twitter on Monday by People’s Watch, the unidentified woman pressed Sinema on her opposition to large portions of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better in agenda. Sinema has maddened many of her fellow Democrats by refusing to publicly state what she wants, and instead had been negotiating directly with the White House.

Once again @kyrstensinema ignores concerned advocate fighting for healthcare for her family in Arizona. #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/GK5t5mHCuc — People’s Watch (@Peoples_Watch_) October 25, 2021

“I’m from Tucson, Arizona,” said the woman. “And I’m wondering–I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists–”

“Please don’t touch me,” interrupted Sinema, who otherwise ignored her and continued to speak with Scott throughout the encounter.

“I did not touch you,” replied the woman. “I know you’re meeting with dozens of lobbyists and talking with corporate donors about the package. How many times will you meet with constituents? How many times have you met with constituents in negotiating Build Back Better?”

Sinema can be heard telling Scott, “Sorry about this.”

Scott laughed and replied that “it’s par for the course.”

The woman continued on. “Why won’t you meet with my family and your constituents? I can have them meet you next week. Ever single year in Arizona, it’s getting hotter and hotter. We’re breaking records”

She added, “People are suffering. Your constituents are suffering. What are you going to do about climate change?”

The woman implored Sinema, “Please answer me, Senator.”

Accompanied by security, Sinema and Scott got on an escalator and the woman declined to pursue the matter further.

This isn’t the first time Sinema has been publicly confronted by an activist or constituent. Earlier this month she was approached at Reagan National Airport and on the plane. Also this month, protestors followed Sinema into a ladies’ room on the campus of Arizona State University where Sinema is a lecturer.

Watch above via People’s Watch.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com