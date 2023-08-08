Laura Ingraham Says Trump Represents a ‘Regular Citizen Who Seems Like They Can’t Get a Break’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham declared that Donald Trump – a billionaire and former president who is under indictment in three jurisdictions – represents a “regular citizen.”

Trump has been indicted in federal court twice – for retaining classified documents after leaving office, and for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He also faces state charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records.

Conservatives have cast the prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to make Trump less viable in the 2024 presidential race.

“The DOJ, the FBI [are] coming after a former president that they do not like,” Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said on Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

Duffy posited that voters disinclined to support Trump will now rally behind him “to stick it to the Department of Justice, to stick it to the deep state.”

He then assumed the persona of an angry voter.

“‘We’re gonna show these jerks that Donald Trump can win and he’s gonna root out the corruption,'” he said. “They’re making him stronger, not weaker.”

Ingraham replied by saying Trump has become a sort of avatar for average Americans.

“Well, I think he kind of represents to people – at this point, after all these years of their coming after him – he kind of represents the regular citizen who seems like they can’t get a break from the federal government,” she stated. “The government’s always on your back. It’s always taking your money. It’s always regulating you. It’s always hassling you. And that’s kind of what they’re doing to Trump – obviously in a much worse way.”

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all the counts he faces, leads the Republican field by a hefty margin.

Watch above via Fox News.

