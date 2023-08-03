Trump Attorney Claims Arraignments of Ex-President ‘Really Put His Life at Risk’

Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, claimed on Thursday that his recent arraignments “really put his life at risk,” especially “in places like Washington, D.C.”

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance following Trump’s arraignment in D.C., Halligan told host Eric Bolling, “I want to say that I’m so grateful that the Secret Service and that police officers, bailiffs kept President Trump safe during that arraignment. These arraignments, particularly in places like Washington, D.C., really put his life at risk.”

Halligan continued:

But yeah, every time something negative comes out about the Biden family, Donald Trump gets indicted. Three indictments in four months. How can President Trump be expected to prepare for all of these trials at one time while simultaneously ensuring his right to a speedy trial in each case? It’s practically impossible, and everything that President Trump did was with the advice of counsel. Mike Pence is— he’s an attorney, and at no point did he ever tell President Trump that what President Trump was asking him to do was criminal behavior. So while the first step in this case is to get the case out of D.C., there’s a 0% chance of President Trump getting an impartial jury in a city where 92% or more voters voted against him in the 2020 election. Additionally, this judge is clearly biased in my opinion. She needs to recuse herself and she won’t, so she will need to be recused.

After Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, he told his supporters he had a “very good day.”

“CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Watch above via Newsmax.

