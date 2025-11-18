Laura Loomer Warns, ‘The GOP Has a Nazi Problem’

Informal Trump adviser Laura Loomer warned on Tuesday that the Republican Party was experiencing a growing “Nazi problem.”

“I’m going to say it. The GOP has a Nazi problem,” wrote Loomer on social media. “And the more we pretend like we don’t, the worse it’s going to get. We do. Don’t tell me we don’t.”

She continued:

People can get mad at me for saying this, but it’s true.

I have no problem with people criticizing Israel. I even said end aid to Israel.

But let’s admit this isn’t about Israel.

When you have top podcasters saying Jewish Americans are disloyal, saying Trump is controlled by Jews, saying Jews need to self deport to Israel, Gen Z glorifying Hitler and doing Seig Hiels all over Tik Tok, @TuckerCarlson infiltrating movements to say the people who killed Jesus killed Charlie Kirk at Charlie’s memorial, and acceptance of videos portraying Jews as cockroaches, and glorification of people who go around saying the N world and calling Jews k*kes and saying Hitler is cool and we should have let him win WW2….

That is a Nazi problem.

If the GOP doesn’t address this, then they deserve to lose the midterms. And yes, it will cost us the midterms.

Hitler Larping and Obsessively talking about Israel doesn’t appeal to everyday Americans. Telling Christian Zionists they are THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD isn’t going to win elections.

Good luck losing in 2026 and 2028!

There is zero moral clarity in the GOP right now.

We have a Nazi problem in the GOP. And the Muslims on the Left are loving this because they too want to spew Nazi like rhetoric against Jews.

Get mad at me for saying this.

I DO NOT CARE BECAUSE IT IS TRUE.

“Global Jewry” is a Nazi talking point. It has nothing to do with foreign policy.

I will not unite with this. And neither will majority of the GOP base.

We are likely going to lose the midterms over this nihilistic Nazi love fest.

I’ll be here to say I told you so.