Jake Tapper Says He Hopes MBS ‘Washed the Blood off Hands’ Before Dinner With Trump

CNN host Jake Tapper tore into President Donald Trump on Tuesday for hosting a dinner for Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, despite Trump’s “own CIA” ruling that Salman “ordered the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist.”

Reporting on the Saudi Arabian crown prince’s visit to the White House on CNN’s The Lead, Tapper said:

We’re standing by to see the president and First Lady greet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – presumably he’s washed the blood off his hands – whom they are hosting for a lavish dinner. The pomp and circumstance that we’re seeing, along with the warmth and the praise and the denial of Saudi Arabia’s actual record, is something more typical of a visit from an allied Western democracy instead of a monarchy with a checkered human rights record. The visit to the U.S. marks the very first for MBS since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who worked for the Washington Post seven years ago. Earlier today, President Trump even defended the crown prince when he was pressed about his murder.

Tapper then played a clip of Trump snapping at a reporter for asking about the murder of Khashoggi during a press conference with Salman.

“You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about,” Trump told the reporter. “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen, but he [Salman] knew nothing about it and we can leave it at that. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.”

Tapper concluded, “By all means, don’t embarrass the guest. There is President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at this dinner honoring MBS, who just to remind everybody, Trump’s own CIA said that MBS ordered the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist. And the first couple is right there getting ready to honor MBS for coming to the United States.”

Khashoggi’s widow, Hanan Khashoggi, demanded compensation for the assassination of her husband during an appearance on MS NOW, Tuesday.

Reacting to Trump’s characterization of her husband as “controversial,” she said, “This is not justification to murder him. While Jamal was a good transparent and brave man, many may not have agreed with his opinions and desire for freedom of the press. The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband.”

Watch above via CNN.