Lauren Boebert Breaks It Off With Man Who Groped Her at Beetlejuice: ‘I Learned to Check Party Affiliations Before You Go on a Date’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has broken it off with her companion to the musical Beetlejuice after more than a week of headlines surrounding their chaotic date, which resulted in the pair being escorted out of the theater.

“All future date nights have been cancelled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” said Boebert to TMZ on Monday — a reference to reports that her date Quinn Gallagher was a Democrat and that his bar had hosted drag shows.

She continued, “But all in all, you know, it was mostly a lovely time and, you know, I’ve taken responsibility for my actions. Would love to know how the musical ended and I encourage people to go and see it.”

Asked about her comment on checking the political affiliation of future dates, Boebert replied, “Well TMZ, I’m pretty sure you told the world I went on a date with a Democrat.”

“He’s a wonderful man,” she added, “and it was, um, it was a great time to go out, have dinner, and enjoy part of a show, and yeah, now it’s back to work, we’re here in D.C.”

Pressed on whether her relationship with Gallagher was now over, and whether the reports on his bar hosting drag shows had anything to do with it, Boebert said, “Nothing to do with anything anybody reported, but honestly, he’s a private citizen and, you know, we have peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best.”

Boebert and Gallagher were escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice the musical in Denver after several audience members made complaints about Boebert’s behavior. CCTV footage showed Boebert vaping in the theater, taking flash photographs, dancing, and getting extremely handsy with her date before she was asked to leave.

The congresswoman found herself in even more hot water after her spokesperson denied that she had been vaping in the theater and blamed the smoke on a fog machine. Soon after the statement, CCTV footage showed Boebert blowing her vape smoke into members of the audience in front of her.

Boebert apologized for her “unacceptable” behavior in a statement on Friday and blamed the incident on her “public and difficult divorce.”

Watch above via TMZ.

