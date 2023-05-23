Kyrsten Sinema Goes on Fox News and Hits Biden on the Border: ‘Not Prepared’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for its lack of preparedness on the southern US border during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.

Speaking to Fox News’ Trey Gowdy following a tour of the border with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Sinema said:

The reality is that in the Tucson sector of the border, we are seeing an increasingly large number of individuals who seek to enter the country while evading detection from authorities, which means there are still lots of individuals who want to come to this country, not for good purposes, not seeking asylum, but to sneak into the country and engage in whatever activities they are interested in. We also know that this sector of the border has massive amounts of fentanyl coming in between the ports of entry and being smuggled in through the desert. So it brings up two issues. Number one, the need for increased border patrol agents, increased technology, manpower, and the ability to actually interdict both folks who seek to do bad in our country and the trafficking of drugs. And then second, this again notes the fact that the administration was not prepared for the end of Title 42, and we, as Congress, must take action to change the asylum system in our country to stop it from exploitation by international criminal cartels like Sinaloa.

Sinema — a former Democrat who left the party to become an independent in December 2022 — has become a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party.

Since becoming an independent, Sinema has refused to rule out voting for a Republican for president in 2024 over Biden and she reportedly mocked the “dumb lunches” she used to have with Democratic colleagues where “old dudes are eating Jell-O” and “everyone is talking about how great they are.”

The senator, meanwhile, has received criticism from her former colleagues in the House.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) accused Sinema of attempting “to curry favor with the powerful, the rich, and the Republicans” and claimed the senator is “for sale.”

Watch above via Fox News.

