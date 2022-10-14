Lauren Boebert’s GOP Primary Opponent Endorses Her Democratic Challenger in Scathing Op-Ed

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) received criticism from a surprising source this week in her bid to keep her district in the GOP’s column – from conservative Republican State Sen. Don Coram, who had challenged Boebert in the GOP primary.

While Coram was recently Boebert’s opponent, he made news by crossing party lines and endorsing Boebert’s Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, tearing into Boebert in an op-ed published in his hometown newspaper, the Montrose Daily Press.

“I believe Adam Frisch is a good man,” Coram wrote. “I have had the opportunity to visit with him and get to know him better over the last few months. I know him to be decent, honest, and persistent. He has demonstrated that he is more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity. That’s important.”

Coram blasted Boebert as one of the “poster children” for the corrosive partisanship that “President Washington feared,” referencing the founding father’s famous farewell address, likening Boebert to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for being more interested in fame and media attention than actual governing.

He argued that Boebert “has consistently voted against legislation that would benefit the 3rd Congressional District. This isn’t my opinion; it is a matter of public record. Don’t believe it? Verify yourself; it is not difficult.”

A recent string of polling has shown Boebert in an increasingly tight race with Frisch.

A new poll from the non-partisan Center Street PAC shows Frish leading Boebert 45% to 40%.

Last week, the Keating Research poll, conducted from Sept. 2 to October 2, found Boebert leading with 47 percent of the vote to Frisch’s 45 percent, with 7 percent undecided. The poll carried a margin of error of 4.4 percent, making the result a statistical tie.

The last poll from Keating, a left-leaning firm, found Boebert leading 49-42 percent. The new poll shows a 5-point swing in the direction of the Democrats.

The Cook Political Report rates CO-3, Boebert’s district which comprises the western slope of Colorado, as R+7 and should be a safe GOP seat. However, as Cook recently told Mediaite, undecided voters often break against the incumbent – especially one as well known as Boebert — which could spell trouble for the freshman Republican.

