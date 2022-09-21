‘Let’s Tell Some Truth!’ Raskin Goes Scorched Earth on Republicans During Hearing Over Opposition to Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) unloaded on House Republicans over their criticisms of the House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection on which he serves.

During a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Raskin went off on Thomas Massie (R-KY) and other GOP lawmakers opposed to the Jan. 6 committee. Massie questioned the integrity of the committee and floated a right-wing conspiracy theory about a man Ray Epps, who was at the Capitol on that day.

The theory holds that Epps was acting as an agent provocateur working for the deep state who was at the Capitol to rile up supporters of Donald Trump and get them to cause mayhem. Trump himself held a rally that morning and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol as the 2020 presidential election was being certified by members of Congress. The former president falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.

Massie’s mention of Epps sent Raskin raging. The Maryland Democrat rehashed House Republicans’ initial support of a panel to investigate the insurrection, but that support faltered after Trump came out vehemently opposed to it:

After we went back and conveyed our agreement to the GOP proposal, it was vetoed by the fourth branch of government. It was vetoed by the cult leader, Donald Trump, who said he wanted no investigation at all! That’s your guy! Donald Trump, he said he wanted no investigation. And so, you pulled the plug on the investigation you originally advocated because Donald Trump didn’t want it. Let’s tell some truth! You’re talking about the truth? I’m giving you the truth! I’m giving you the facts about it! And then when Speaker Pelosi said, well in that case the House of Representatives will conduct our own investigation, then, again, you guys boycotted because you wanted to put pro-insurrection members on the committee. And so, we ended up with a bipartisan committee of people who are really interested in getting to the facts. And you know what? This is what you guys can’t stand. America listened to it because we had real congressional hearings, unlike what goes on here with temper tantrums and diatribes. And too often, our side gets pulled into what you guys are doing, but we had real hearings and 25, 30 million Americans watching because we told the truth about Donald Trump’s assault on democratic institutions and the right to vote in America. And maybe you can’t handle the truth, but that’s the reality and nobody’s laid a glove on any of the testimony that’s come out during those hearings. So, we hear this absurd whining about Ray Epps, who has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. And all of these conspiracy theory allegations have been debunked up and down. Up and down! You think you’ve got something? Bring him in and talk to him or send us a letter. But why don’t you deal with the reality of the situation? Did you think that Donald Trump tried to get the secretary of state of Georgia – a lifelong Republican named Raffensperger – to just find him 11,781 votes? Is that real or is that fake? You’re interested in facts? Is that real or is that fake?

Watch above via the House of Representatives.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com