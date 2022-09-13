Lindsey Graham Called Out For Flip-Flopping on States Rights After Vowing National Abortion Ban if GOP Retakes Power

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was broadly accused of hypocrisy for introducing a bill to ban abortions around the country after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Graham held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the legislation to broadly restrict the procedure following the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe V. Wade. The bill will allow exceptions to the abortion ban after 15 weeks in cases of incest, rape, or if the mother’s life is at risk.

“We will introduce legislation…to get America in a position at the federal level I think is fairly consistent with the rest of the world,” Graham said. “I look forward to the debate, I look forward to the vote. If we take back the House and Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill. If the Democrats are in charge, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a vote on our bill.”

Graham’s bill tightens up his previous legislative efforts to have abortions banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy. His proposal comes after the Dobbs V. Jackson ruling rolled back federal protections for abortion rights, and as the topic generates political momentum for Democrats, Graham has been accused of flip-flopping and revealing the GOP’s true abortion agenda.

Back in May, the day after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaled Roe’s eventual overturn, Graham’s office put out a statement cheering the decision while saying abortion should be left up to the states to decide.

“If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,” the statement said, “it means that every state will decide if abortion is legal and on what terms. That, in my view, is the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this issue and the way the United States handled the issue until 1973.”

Graham re-affirmed this position a month ago during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, where he said “I’ve been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion.” It was to this point that during Graham’s press conference, a reporter asked him “how you square” a nationwide abortion ban with his previous call for states to decide abortion for themselves.

His answer:

Pretty easy. After they introduced the bill to define who they are, I thought it’d be nice to introduce a bill to define who we are. So the Democrats wanted a national standard, and their standard was basically abortion up to the time of birth, putting us in the Iran/Syria club. So now we’re gonna talk about what the nation should be like. I’ve introduced this bill and I’m ready to debate and vote on it.

As political watchers break down Graham’s bill, many liberal commentators marveled that Graham gave Democrats major ammunition before the midterm elections, and they ripped him apart by saying he torpedoed his claim of abortion being a “state’s rights” issue.

It’s official. Republicans want a national abortion ban. It was never about state rights. It’s about controlling women and mandating pregnancies. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 13, 2022

Today Senate Republicans are introducing a national abortion ban. “Let the states decide” was always a lie. They want to ban abortion in every state, in every community. I’ll fight this at every turn. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 13, 2022

The Republican Party is introducing a NATIONAL abortion ban. It was NEVER about “states' rights.” — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 13, 2022

So much for states’ rights! Republicans are eyeing a national abortion ban, writes @theEricLutz https://t.co/257MGh6bA2 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 13, 2022

.@LindseyGrahamSC, MAY 3, 2022: The Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade and return the abortion issue to the states, where it belongs@LindseyGrahamSC, TODAY: Introduces national abortion ban pic.twitter.com/x8rljCW052 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 13, 2022

This piece is for everyone who believed Republican assurances when they said that once Roe was struck down, they would let individual states decide abortion laws. really thorough context from @pblest about a soon-to-be proposed national abortion ban: https://t.co/PBqx6I8EIj — Leah Feiger (@LeahFeiger) September 13, 2022

Lindsey Graham today: Introducing a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which would override the ability of liberal states to decide if abortion is legal and on what terms. Lindsey Graham four months ago:https://t.co/jAL0TNJAk3 https://t.co/r3Fz3Oujrh pic.twitter.com/Y8dPzxshlh — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 13, 2022

Like nearly everything Lindsey Graham does, you don't have to do too much digging to find him expressing a contradictory "consistent" view. https://t.co/S4mvoz7oy4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 13, 2022

Stop going into the weeds about Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban. It's a national abortion ban from the Republican Party. That's it. A national abortion ban. That's what matters. An abortion ban, from the federal government, and Republicans are trying to enact it. Period. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 13, 2022

The party of freedom and small government is now planning a national abortion ban. — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) September 13, 2022

One thing Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC has certainly achieved by introducing this bill on abortion today – he's given Democrats in Congress something to talk about, 8 weeks before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/vNiWpEmJ1r — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 13, 2022

Watch above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com