Sebastian Gorka, the former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, was banned from YouTube on Monday seemingly over his repeated unauthorized use of Imagine Dragons songs in his livestreams.

Gorka was warned on a number of occasions by both Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and Universal Music Group to stop using the tracks.

In August, Reynolds told Gorka, “I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show,” and in October, after Gorka continued to feature the songs on his show America First, Reynolds addressed the situation again, revealing that Universal Music Group had been flagging the videos in violation to YouTube.

thanks for bringing this to my attention. I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show @SebGorka — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 24, 2019

“Losing my mind on this,” commented Reynolds.

“Confirming all 42 links are blocked, however, Gorka has uploaded more videos with the song in it. I will continue to monitor the page and submit links to be blocked daily.” losing my mind on this. thanks for keeping on my radar. X — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 25, 2019

On Monday, YouTube finally took action against Gorka’s YouTube account, removing the channel and its videos.

Seb Gorka getting his YouTube account deleted because he refused to stop using an @Imaginedragons for his intro—despite them repeatedly telling him to stop—is some peak boomer shit. pic.twitter.com/SMAwf6te0a — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 4, 2019

Attempts to access the channel now return users with the message: “This account has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.”

Complaints on social media show Gorka had been using Imagine Dragons tracks in his videos as early as January 2019.

One of the weirder tidbits from listening to AM radio all week is learning that Sebastian Gorka opens his show with “Radioactive” by @Imaginedragons. Giving the benefit of the doubt and assuming they’re not cool with this. — Justin Corffucopia (@JustinCaffier) July 19, 2019

TIL Gorka uses @Imaginedragons music on his radio show — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 23, 2019

Heads up, @Imaginedragons: A man named Sebastian Gorka is using “Radioactive” as his intro music for his “America First” radio show promoting the Trump administration. Do you support him? — Kim Hannel (@KimKHannel) January 22, 2019

UPDATE: Sebastian Gorka responded to a request for comment by blocking this reporter on Twitter.

