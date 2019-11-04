comScore

Looks Like Seb Gorka’s Unrepentant Love of Imagine Dragons Got Him Banned from YouTube

By Charlie NashNov 4th, 2019, 5:31 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sebastian Gorka, the former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, was banned from YouTube on Monday seemingly over his repeated unauthorized use of Imagine Dragons songs in his livestreams.

Gorka was warned on a number of occasions by both Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds and Universal Music Group to stop using the tracks.

In August, Reynolds told Gorka, “I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show,” and in October, after Gorka continued to feature the songs on his show America First, Reynolds addressed the situation again, revealing that Universal Music Group had been flagging the videos in violation to YouTube.

“Losing my mind on this,” commented Reynolds.

On Monday, YouTube finally took action against Gorka’s YouTube account, removing the channel and its videos.

Attempts to access the channel now return users with the message: “This account has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.”

Complaints on social media show Gorka had been using Imagine Dragons tracks in his videos as early as January 2019.

UPDATE: Sebastian Gorka responded to a request for comment by blocking this reporter on Twitter.

