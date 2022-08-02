MAGA (And More) Mock Republican Liz Cheney for Kevin Costner T-Shirt Endorsement: ‘A Buttigieg Surrogate’

Republican and January 6 Committee star Rep. Liz Cheney is facing a tough primary in Wyoming over the backlash for her opposition to and vigorous pursuit of criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump, and her most recent endorsement may not move that needle judging by the Twitter reactions.

In a tweet this week, Cheney shared a photograph of Hollywood A-Lister Kevin Costner, star of Wyoming-set Yellowstone, wearing a Liz Cheney t-shirt. “Real men put country over party,” write Cheney with the pic.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Costner plays the morally questionable John Dutton on the hit show, and the pic is from the set.

It quickly made a splash on social media, but maybe not in the way Cheney intended. Some folks were noticeably excited.

But MAGA and Republican Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr., mainly had nothing but mockery for the congresswoman, who is struggling (to say the least) with her party’s base.

Liz Cheney finally found somebody that supports her re-election in Wyoming: A Hollywood actor who grew up in California and pretends to be a guy from Montana on television. https://t.co/5tVmoduYi7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2022

BREAKING: A leftwing carpetbagger from Hollywood endorses a leftwing carpetbagger from Virginia. https://t.co/rYE1A3GRXk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2022

That outta do it. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 1, 2022

Kevin Costner has pretended to be in Wyoming longer than Liz Cheney has ever actually been in Wyoming. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2022

the show is about a corrupt Montana family with no concept of a real democracy. https://t.co/ksvJuMLU7u — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 2, 2022

The funny part is that @Liz_Cheney believes that a Kevin Costner endorsement helps her in Wyoming. https://t.co/qc6lxWMKAE — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 2, 2022

Hey I risked my life serving Country for over 3 decades in war and peace, what have you and this actor done? — Col. Rob Maness ret. 1776 (@RobManess) August 2, 2022

Kevin Costner is supporting Liz Cheney just like he supported Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 2, 2022

A “Republican” touting the endorsement of a Hollywood elitist isn’t the sort of poll-bumping news Liz Cheney thinks it is. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 2, 2022

Any other Hollywood Democrat endorsements you want to promote? https://t.co/F9pHmCKhnQ — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) August 2, 2022

There were strong reactions still among some with murkier political identifiers.

Real men don’t vote for the spawn of war criminals https://t.co/hsQ5U5Gp0r — Justin O’Donnell, Subversive (@ODonnell4NH) August 2, 2022

And even standard political punditry recognized some disconnect.

Worth noting that Costner was a Pete Buttigieg surrogate in 2020 https://t.co/rKIL0AZ1dG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 1, 2022

But it definitely made it into the news cycle and the social media daily grind, so that’s … something.

