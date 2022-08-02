MAGA (And More) Mock Republican Liz Cheney for Kevin Costner T-Shirt Endorsement: ‘A Buttigieg Surrogate’

By Caleb Howe
Aug 2nd, 2022
 

Kevin Costner Wears Liz Cheney Campaign Swag

Republican and January 6 Committee star Rep. Liz Cheney is facing a tough primary in Wyoming over the backlash for her opposition to and vigorous pursuit of criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump, and her most recent endorsement may not move that needle judging by the Twitter reactions.

In a tweet this week, Cheney shared a photograph of Hollywood A-Lister Kevin Costner, star of Wyoming-set Yellowstone, wearing a Liz Cheney t-shirt. “Real men put country over party,” write Cheney with the pic.

Costner plays the morally questionable John Dutton on the hit show, and the pic is from the set.

It quickly made a splash on social media, but maybe not in the way Cheney intended. Some folks were noticeably excited.

But MAGA and Republican Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr., mainly had nothing but mockery for the congresswoman, who is struggling (to say the least) with her party’s base.

There were strong reactions still among some with murkier political identifiers.

And even standard political punditry recognized some disconnect.

But it definitely made it into the news cycle and the social media daily grind, so that’s … something.

