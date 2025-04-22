MAGA Influencer Tells Steve Bannon Trump ‘Will Have No Choice’ But to Suspend Habeas Corpus

Former Trump White House advisor turned podcaster, Steve Bannon, spoke to another MAGA influencer on Tuesday, who argued that President Donald Trump will eventually have to suspend habeas corpus in order to facilitate mass deportations.

“What do you do when your own intelligence apparatus around the president is trying to undercut him so he has no standing in the court when he does exactly what you say he has to do, which is suspend habeas corpus (the right to due process) and start rolling them out of here, brother?” Bannon asked Rogan O’Handley – who goes by the moniker “DC Draino.”

“Well, is that the same deep state that indicted him four times? We don’t care what they say, okay? We have common sense. We watched our country be invaded for four years by 10 to 15 million illegal aliens. Many of them. Men of fighting age, okay?” O’Handley replied, adding:

And when I say suspend the writ, not only is this a constitutional power in Article 1, Section 9, but we’re not even suspending it for American citizens, okay, there’s none of that. These are illegal aliens, they do not have a right to be here, they get deported. If the courts want to stop us, we go around the courts by using constitutional authority to do so. And the president who used this the most is the Democrats’ favorite president of all time, FDR, okay. FDR used it, Abraham Lincoln used it, and Ulysses S. Grant used it. And you know what? All their faces are on our money, okay? They ended up being pretty good looking in historical hindsight, and Trump has a chance to do that. We have to normalize this. You cannot allow 20 million illegal aliens to invade our country and allow them to stay. This is an invasion. That is what an invasion is. Time to start taking drastic action. I understand what President Trump is doing. He’s going through the process. He’s exposing that Democrat, Marxist judges are gonna stop him every step of the way. At a certain point, I feel he’s gonna have no choice but to do this. And you know what? If he stands strong and he does it, he’ll win in a landslide in the midterms, because this is what Americans want on both sides of the aisle.

The Supreme Court over the weekend paused the Trump administration from carrying out further deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which would have sent more migrants to indefinite imprisonment in El Salvador.

U.S. politics has been roiled in recent weeks by revelations that one of the migrants imprisoned in El Salvador was sent there as a result of an “administrative error” and that many others had no past criminal records. The Supreme Court has since ruled that anyone deported under the AEA is “entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal.”

Watch the clip above via WarRoom.