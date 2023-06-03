Hannity Says He Has Little Interest in Platforming Chris Christie Because No One Likes Him

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Friday that he had little interest in “facilitating or listening” to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie “babble on when he left office with nobody in New Jersey even liking him.”

Hannity made the comments just one day after he hosted a Fox News town hall with former President Donald Trump. Christie is expected to announce his campaign to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week.

“I have no problem giving air time to any of the candidates who want to come on and give their point of view,” said Hannity:

But I’m looking at Chris Christie, he left office as governor of New Jersey, 13% approval rating, 14% in another poll, and I’m looking at this and I’m saying, okay, you’re only getting in this race ’cause you hate Donald Trump and want to bludgeon Donald Trump. I don’t see Chris Christie actually wanting to run and win the nomination. He views it as his role to be the enforcer and to attack Trump. You know what? That’s not a very inspiring agenda and I don’t even know if I’m interested in facilitating or listening to him babble on when he left office with nobody in New Jersey even liking him.

Fellow Fox News host Will Cain agreed and said, “Yeah, like you Sean, I’m interested in hearing from almost every candidate. I want to hear what their case is to make America a better place tomorrow. But I honestly, Sean, don’t see a path for any of the alternative candidates to Donald Trump, and that includes Ron DeSantis.”

“There’s some sentiment I imagine around Ron DeSantis that we’ve been successful in Florida and now is our time. But the public doesn’t seem to be buying it, Sean,” Cain continued, adding that he didn’t think a debate would “change the calculus” on Trump’s high polling:

We’ve seen Donald Trump in debates. He wins debates. So the only thing that I can explain for anyone’s path, including Christie or Pence, is they’re expecting some potential bomb to drop. I don’t know what that could be, Sean. An investigation, who knows what it may be, because Donald Trump has survived all of those as well. But they’re waiting for some bomb to explode and then one of the others emerge from the chaos.

Trump posted a clip of the Fox News segment on Truth Social, along with the caption,”Thank you, Will Cain!”

