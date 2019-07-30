comScore

Twitter Lights Up Over Warren Dunking on Delaney’s Healthcare Attacks in Dem Debate: ‘Vaporized His Ass’

By Reed RichardsonJul 30th, 2019, 9:55 pm

At the second Democratic Debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren fired off the zinger of the night during a back-and-forth with Rep. John Delaney, who continually attacked her and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plans as too ambitious and too generous, and Twitter instantly lit up at her rhetorical direct hit.

