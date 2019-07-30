At the second Democratic Debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren fired off the zinger of the night during a back-and-forth with Rep. John Delaney, who continually attacked her and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plans as too ambitious and too generous, and Twitter instantly lit up at her rhetorical direct hit.

Crowd erupts for Sen. Warren’s response to John Delaney at the #DemDebate https://t.co/OffxON2efH pic.twitter.com/NjChvCBU3J — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2019

If Elizabeth Warren had a mic in hand, she would have dropped it after telling John Delaney: “‘I don’t know why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for President of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.” #DemocraticDebate — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) July 31, 2019

We don’t have to wait for the next debate for Delaney to be gone. Warren just vaporized his ass. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2019

A debate first: Elizabeth Warren just made me scream. https://t.co/nGVX6gIYur — Dan Froomkin (@froomkin) July 31, 2019

I was wondering why Delaney’s getting so much airtime but once Warren buried him I guess he needed the oxygen. #DemDebates — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 31, 2019

Warren hammers Delaney— Go, Lady — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren with her line of the night in a zinger against John Delaney. (More live analysis: https://t.co/1kj4ssMNur) pic.twitter.com/99qMM4E5No — POLITICO (@politico) July 31, 2019

911 i need to report that Elizabeth Warren just murdered John Delaney. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) July 31, 2019

Senator Professor Warren just sent Delaney out of the ring in a blanket.#CNNDebate — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 31, 2019

As I said, I’m more sympathetic to Delaney’s position in this exchange but Warren totally pantsed him. https://t.co/dcjCleewzi — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 31, 2019

Someone edited John Delaney's wiki lmao pic.twitter.com/Q88cCo78On — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 31, 2019

