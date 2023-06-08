Marjorie Taylor Greene After Trump’s Indictment: ‘I Feel Like We’re Winning’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered an unexpected take after it was reported that the Department of Justice indicted former President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Trump is vying for the 2024 Republican nomination.

He was indicted on seven counts in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, and conspiracy. At least some of the material in question was retrieved by FBI agents when they executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

Shortly after the news broke, Greene appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where she suggested Trump was arrested to obscure Republicans’ allegations the FBI has a document in which an informant says President Joe Biden accepted a bribe when he was vice president.

They allege Biden forced Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who they claim was investigating corruption at an energy company on whose board his son, Hunter Biden served.

Biden denied the charge on Thursday, joking, “Where’s the money?”

“I’m sure it’s just a coincidence,” Laura Ingraham said sarcastically to Greene, noting the timing of Trump’s indictment. “This has all just happened. Sheer coincidence.”

“Well, I have to tell you, Laura,” the congresswoman began. “I feel like we’re winning.”

She went on to explain that she saw the aforementioned document in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) and suggested it contains incriminating information for the Bidens.

“And we won some today when everyone feels like we’re losing – especially with this indictment of President Trump and this document hoax,” she continued. “But what we read today in the SCIF – and want to let everyone know this was an unclassified document. This is a document that all of America should be able to see. But the FBI is stonewalling us and they would only let us see it in a SCIF.”

Greene stated she exited the SCIF and made notes about what she had seen.

“I wrote down everything that I had just read,” she said. “Some of it, I could come out and tell the American people what I read. And it’s exactly what you and many others have been reporting for so long. And it’s what everyone already knew.”

She then alleged Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were paid $5 million each to get Shokin fired. Greene claimed the he was investigating Hunter Biden’s company, Burisma. However, reporting indicates he was actually fired for not prosecuting corruption.

Watch above via Fox News.

