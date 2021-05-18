Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks BLM, Defends Insurrectionists in Wild Floor Speech: ‘The People Who Breached the Capitol’ are ‘Being Abused’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked Black Lives Matter protesters while defending insurrectionists on the House Floor — claiming, “The people that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 are being abused.”

Greene began her speech on Monday by speaking out against creating a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, arguing that Black Lives Matter protests were also an “insurrection.”

“The question that comes to mind is this: What about all the riots that happened during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd?” Greene asked. “What about all the damage caused to federal buildings, churches, people’s businesses, and innocent people that were killed, like David Dorn?“

She called attention to “damage caused to federal buildings,” adding, “Indeed we should have a commission to study the violent BLM and Antifa mobs that have plagued American cities this past summer. And that’s for the American people, who, by the way, pay the taxes that fund everything we do here.”

“BLM protests in Nashville set a federal courthouse on fire,” she said, adding, “the destruction is estimated to have cost $1.2 million in damages. Again, is that an insurrection?”

After arguing that Black Lives Matter demonstrators should be investigated for the damage they caused, while those who stormed the Capitol should not, Greene continued her defense of the insurrectionists.

“While it’s catch and release for domestic terrorists, Antifa, BLM — the people that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 are being abused,” she said. “Some even being held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

“Also, who killed Ashli Babbitt and why is that not being revealed?” Greene continued, referring to the woman who was fatally shot while storming the Capitol. “Does her family not deserve justice?”

The representative concluded by calling to end “the witch hunt of Donald J. Trump” and “all of those who support him.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]