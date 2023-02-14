Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains Not Enough Money Went Toward Rail Safety in Bill She Voted Against: ‘This Is a Failure’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reacted to last week’s hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which released toxic chemicals such as vinyl chloride into the air. Residents have reported seeing dead fish, birds, and other deceased wildlife. Questions also persist about the potability of water in the area.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Hannity, Greene said the money for railway safety allocated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that she voted against was insufficient.

“I don’t hear anything from the new green deal [sic] climate alarmist cult about what is an environmental disaster by every measure,” Sean Hannity said. “Why?”

“Well, I’m not sure,” Greene responded, before accusing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other Democrats of ignoring wildlife deaths due to the derailment.

She then ripped Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“But the real problem, Sean, is Pete Buttigieg,” she continued. “He’s more interested in equity and inclusion in his hiring practices, and grant-giving schemes.”

The congresswoman then pointed to the problem of train derailments in general and lamented that not enough money went to rail safety in the infrastructure bill:

[T]rain derailment is happening every single day. And now, thousands of people, birds, animals, they’re all sick and we don’t know the consequences of this horrible accident in East Palestine. But we have people like [Rep] Ilhan Omar, she wants to crack down on corporate greed when it comes to rails and the privately-owned sections of rails. We need to make sure that our rails are safe. Democrats passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and only $5 billion went towards rail safety. This is a failure. It would’ve never happened under a Republican-controlled infrastructure bill.

Greene voted against the aforementioned bill while 13 of her Republican colleagues voted in favor.

When former President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Republicans also controlled Congress. Despite Trump’s pledge to dedicate himself to passing infrastructure legislation, no bill came to fruition over the next two years. As a result, the “Infrastructure Week” Trump promised at the beginning of his term became a running joke.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com