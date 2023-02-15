Sarah Palin Tells DeSantis to Stand Down in 2024 as She Auditions to Be Trump’s VP Pick: ‘He Should Stay Governor’

Sarah Palin said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should not run for the 2024 Republican nomination as she essentially auditioned to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick.

DeSantis is seen as a presidential contender in 2024, which would pit him against the former president for the GOP nomination. Trump declared his candidacy in November.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Balance, the former Republican governor was asked by Newsmax host Eric Bolling about that possibility.

“Do you think DeSantis jumps in?” Bolling asked.

“DeSantis doesn’t need to,” Palin replied. “I envision him as our president someday, but not right now. Everybody I speak with in Florida, they all love him. And he does set the tone for, I’d say every other governor in the nation. I think he’s our best governor and he should stay governor for a bit longer. He’s young. You know, he has decades ahead of him where he can be our president.”

Bolling pointed to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Republican response to the State of the Union address and asked whether she should be the vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket in 2024.

“She’s fantastic,” he said. “She, I believe bumped herself up to everyone’s VP ticket choice. What do you think?”

“Well, I think–I’m assuming it’s gonna be Trump that’s the nominee,” she replied. “Trump needs to choose somebody who, like him, has nothing to lose. What more can they do to that person personally or verbal attacks or anything else on on family? That person has been through the wringer, so they know what they’re getting into. And that person then can just focus on doing what’s right for the people.”

“Are you described yourself?” Bolling asked.

“Not necessarily,” Palin answered with an “aw shucks” kind of attitude, before alluding to her time on the ticket as former Sen. John McCain’s running mate in 2008. “However, I’ll tell you, the opportunity that I had to run with someone who wasn’t as commonsense [of a] constitutional conservative as I, and I think the majority of Republicans were.”

The late McCain is persona non grata among the MAGA base after Trump declared he was only a hero because he was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and continued to trash him after being elected president.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump on the campaign trail in 2015 after having never served and receiving five draft deferments.

Palin said her nomination as vice president “bodes well for future experiences.”

“Has there been any discussion with Trump?” Bolling queried.

“What President Trump and I have talked about is kind of the same thing that we’re talking about,” she said.

That Palin lost a special election and a general election last year to be Alaska’s at-large representative in Congress does not bode well for her political prospects.

Just four days before November’s midterms, candidate Palin was 4,000 miles away from her native Alaska, in New York doing an interview at Fox News headquarters.

Watch above via Newsmax.

