Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares It’s a ‘Lie’ GOP Wants to Ban Abortion and Gay Marriage

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined far-right troll Alex Stein on One American News this week and blasted Democrats for the “lie” that Republicans want to outlaw abortion and gay marriage.

“And we will see this continue leading into November because they believe the way to drive people to the polls is by scaring them,” Greene said in a now-viral clip.

“They’re lying to women all over America saying that they can’t have an abortion anymore, which that’s a lie. There’s plenty of places that women could easily get an abortion,” Greene continued in the clip shared by Patriot Takes.

“They’re lying too to gay Americans saying that Republicans are trying to take away gay marriage when that’s not something. I haven’t even seen a bill that says anything like that,” she concluded.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims it’s a “lie” to say that Republicans are trying to take away abortion and gay marriage. pic.twitter.com/26uOazLZSf — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022

On Monday “more than 400 former and current GOP officials have signed a letter that will be released today backing the bill as part of a campaign led by Ken Mehlman, who managed former president George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign and later served as Republican National Committee chairman,” reported the Washington Post regarding the Respect for Marriage Act, which could come up for vote in the U.S. Senate this week.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sparked concern in his concurring opinion to Dobbs, which ended federal protections for abortion rights, that rights to gay marriage and contraception could also be overturned. Thomas named the specific cases that protect those federal rights and said, “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proposed legislation for a national abortion after 15 weeks.

Alex Stein, who has made a name for himself on the far-right by rapping at public meetings, shouting down elected officials, and harassing members of the LGBTQ community, is guest-hosting on OAN for the week and it’s going about as well as you might think:

Right wing media having a normal one pic.twitter.com/mgeFVAlMPV — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) September 12, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com