Marjorie Taylor Greene Openly Floats Being Trump’s Potential Running Mate: ‘Is It Possible That I’ll Be VP?’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) entertained the possibility of being Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate while considering the trajectory of her political future.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Greene recently speculated about the possibility that she will compete against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) if they both wind up run for senator in 2026. She hedged on whether that will actually happen, however, because she’s keeping her options open.

From the congresswoman, per AJC:

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” said Greene. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” Greene called serving as Trump’s running mate “an honor” and something she would consider “very, very heavily.” She’d previously shunned suggestions that she join Trump on the GOP’s 2024 presidential ticket.

As one of the most outspoken right-wing firebrands in Congress, Greene is a frequently celebrated figure in the MAGAverse despite friction she’s had with her conservative colleagues on Capitol Hill. Trump has urged Greene to run for Senate, though there have been past intrigue about whether he’ll tap her for vice president or some other role in his Cabinet if he’s elected president again.

Greene made her latest comments while blasting Kemp for his pushback on Trump’s lie that Georgia’s 2020 election results were rigged by mass fraud. Greene called Kemp’s comments an affirmation of Trump’s indictment by Fani Willis, and she predicted it’ll hurt Kemp’s chances if he runs for Senate when he reaches the end of his term limits as governor.

“His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election,” Greene said. “That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com