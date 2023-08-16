Trump Boosters Mock Stop the Steal Lawyer Jenna Ellis For Being Charged in Georgia Case

Attorney and GOP operative Jenna Ellis may have fought to keep Donald Trump in office after his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but that hasn’t earned her any semblance of loyalty or even sympathy from Trump’s superfans.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that Trump and a host of co-conspirators including Ellis would be charged for violating Georgia law (she has been charged with racketeering and urging a public official to break their oath) while attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. At the time of the alleged infractions, Ellis was a legal advisor to the Trump campaign.

Despite the legal jeopardy Ellis has placed herself in, Trump’s fans reacted to her inclusion in the Georgia indictment by mocking her as a result of her preference for Ron DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

“Professional liar and Trump backstabber Jenna Ellis was indicted last night. For the last several months, she has been attacking Donald Trump online with @TeamDeSantis. She betrayed Donald Trump (I personally think she intentionally sabotaged him because I can’t fathom how anyone can be as stupid as she is) and decided to support @RonDeSantis instead,” tweeted Laura Loomer on Tuesday. “This woman is vile. She’s a liar, and she doesn’t deserve your sympathy, your prayers, your forgiveness or your money. Loyalty Matters, @JennaEllisEsq. You didn’t stay loyal to President Trump, and now you’re going to learn the hard way by having to pay for your own legal fees.”

“No one contributed to Jebba’s (sic) defense fund lmfao,” remarked Trump campaign vendor Alex Bruesewitz, who also complained that DeSantis had not issued a statement sympathizing with his client.

The Trump campaign is reportedly refusing to assist with Ellis’s legal fees even as it spends a small fortune on the former president’s.

Ellis has faced considerable online abuse over her recent praise of DeSantis and critiques of Trump. The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam called Ellis a “stupid cow” and “thunderc***” last month.

