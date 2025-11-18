‘No One Is Perfect’: Congresswoman Defends Trump After He Called Female Reporter a ‘Piggy’ 

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) defended President Donald Trump, who on Friday scolded a female reporter and called her “piggy.”

On Friday night, Trump took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, where Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey asked the president about the Epstein files. When Lucey tried to ask a follow-up, Trump grew irritated and told her, “Quiet, quiet, piggy!”

Tensions flared up again on Tuesday, as Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, where ABC News reporter Mary Bruce asked about Trump’s business ties to Saudi Arabia.

“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president?” she asked. “Is that a conflict of interest?”

“Fake news!” Trump said after asking Bruce which outlet she worked for. “ABC fake news, one of the worst in the business. But I’ll answer your question.”

The president’s remarks to both women drew widespread condemnation from many of their fellow reporters.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Lead on CNN, Jake Tapper played the president’s “piggy” dig and asked Salazar for her response, which oddly referred to Trump as “picturesque.”

“You know, President Trump is a very picturesque, and difficult, and different type of politician,” Salazar replied. “But I always say that I look at his policies and not at his personality. No one is perfect. Those who are perfect are in heaven.”

As the congresswoman spoke, Tapper’s face displayed a look of extreme skepticism. Salazar then pivoted to a non sequitur and began praising Trump’s immigration policies.

“Republican Congresswoman María Salazar of Florida, thank you so much,” Tapper responded.

