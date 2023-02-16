Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Into Nikki Haley as a ‘Bush in Heels’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Nikki Haley after she officially launched her presidential campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination on Wednesday.

Greene, a fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump, labeled Haley a “Bush in heels” in a jab on Twitter.

“Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush,” Greene wrote, adding:

She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed “Legal Immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,” and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy. And Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children. If we wanted a “Bush in heels,”Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney.

Greene’s attack is in keeping with MAGA-world distain for the former standard bearers of the Republican Party. Trump was a fierce critic of former President George W Bush’s foreign policy during the 2016 GOP primary and has gone on to launch attacks against both the late Sen. John McCain and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — who both won the party’s nomination.

Haley has so far centered her nascent campaign around noting that the GOP has only won the popular vote once in the last 8 presidential elections.

“I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans: We’ve lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections,” Haley wrote on Twitter after her launch rally.

“If you’re tired of losing, then put your trust in a new generation,” she added, “And if you want to win – not just as a party, but as a country – then stand with me!”

For his part, Trump has already begun to attack Haley — whose campaign is widely seen as a longshot. Trump oddly claimed Wednesday that the only reason he nominated her to serve as his UN ambassador was that she was such a terrible governor:

The greatest thing Nikki Haley did for our Country, and the Great State of South Carolina, was accepting the position of United Nations Ambassador so that the incredible then Lieutenant Governor, Henry McMaster, could be Governor of South Carolina, where he has done an absolutely fantastic job. That was a big reason why I appointed Nikki to the position—It was a favor to the people I love in South Carolina!

