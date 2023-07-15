Matt Gaetz Tries Appealing To Youngsters at TP USA Conference: ‘Margo Robbie Is Not Mid!’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tried impressing young conservatives at a Turning Point USA conference on Saturday by referencing an online debate about the attractiveness of actress Margot Robbie.

Recently, there has been an online debate about whether or not Robbie is attractive when she is not wearing makeup. The controversy originates from tweets referring to the actress as “mid,” a term used by members of Generation Z to refer to a mildly attractive female.

She is a hard 7. You used to find a Margot Robbie in every Blockbuster Video in 1995. pic.twitter.com/rGvrUg0F4z — Bizlet (@bizlet7) July 12, 2023

The Republican firebrand decided to reference this controversy during his speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, noting that the Barbie actress is a “ten.”

“There’s this big online debate raging right now, and I just want to settle as one true north for the nature of truth itself,” said Gaetz. “Margot Robbie is not mid. A ten is a ten even with Common Core math.”

The joke appeared to go over well with some of the young audience members as it was meant with claps and jeers in the auditorium.

Watch the full clip above.

