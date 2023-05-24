Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Republicans Aren’t ‘Sweating’ Debt Crisis and ‘Regular Americans’ Don’t Worry About Gov’t Shutting Down

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the U.S. debt ceiling crisis, saying “regular Americans” don’t worry about things like that.

Greene appeared on the Wednesday edition of Bannon’s War Room where she talked about the looming debt ceiling issue, particularly Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s warning that the deadline to raise the ceiling could be in June. A clip from the exchange began circulating on Twitter via The Recount.

“Has Janet Yellen come forward and shown you as a business person any set of math?” asked host Steve Bannon.

“No, she’s over there with smoking mirrors. Seriously, it’s such a joke. And let’s be real. Guess what? This is something that every taxpayer knows, this government here, they take in money every single day, Steve. There’s plenty of cash. It comes flooding in every day. And what do they do over there at the Treasury? They just keep printing more money,” Greene said.

Bannon asked if there were enough people on the Republican side to push to see the math behind the crisis.

“Well, here’s what’s happening in our conference. We’re not sweating this at all. No one is freaking out,” she said of Republicans in Congress. “No one is concerned about this mystery date that Janet Yellen has thrown out, like it’s going to actually crash America.”

“The only people worked up about the mystery date is probably the New York Stock Exchange,” she added. “I mean, let’s be real about exactly what it is. Regular Americans living their lives day in and day out don’t worry about the government shutting down.”

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com