Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens ‘RINO’ Mitch McConnell to a Snake Whose Head Should Be Severed

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his decision to cancel nearly $10 million in television ads to boost Arizona Republican Blake Masters in his race for U.S. Senate.

Though Masters will be without funding from the Senate Leadership Fund – a McConnell-adjacent super PAC – he is expected to receive millions from other Republican-aligned PACs and fundraising from Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, an early backer of Masters.

Appearing on Right Side Broadcasting Network on Wednesday, Greene slammed McConnell, calling him a “RINO” (Republican in name only) and compared him to a snake.

“Mitch McConnell is pulling his support and pulling money from backing Blake Masters for Senate,” she said. “And he’s doing that because Blake Masters is not the type of senator Mitch McConnell wants in Washington. But Arizona has an opportunity that only they can pull off.”

She then suggested a Masters win would mean “cutting the head off the snake.”

“If they elect Blake Masters and send him to the Senate here in Washington, D.C.,” she continued, “they are going to be cutting the head off the snake and defeating Mitch McConnell – the RINO that has controlled the Senate for years now.”

Masters is seeking to unseat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D), who is favored to win based on current polling data.

