Matt Gaetz Slams His House GOP Colleagues Who ‘Prostitute’ Themselves to Lobbyists After Being ‘Yelled’ At For Derailing the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the charge to grind the House to a halt in recent days, tore into his House GOP colleagues on Tuesday and accused them of prostituting themselves to lobbyists.

Gaetz, known for his flamethrowing rhetoric, spoke with former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon on his far-right War Room podcast.

Bannon recently called to primary every House Republican member who supported House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling comprise with President Joe Biden. The compromise subsequently led Gaetz and other hardliners in the GOP to withhold their votes to advance legislation last week, effectively derailing the House. McCarthy and the hardliners struck a deal on Monday to begin voting again.

“Have the moderates in this conference learned their lesson, the 149, about the outrage back in their districts. Are you guys being embraced by those people or is it outright open-range warfare now?” Bannon asked, referring to the GOP members he had targeted for primaries.

“Well as I think, you know, I’m not for everyone, but I do get,” Gaetz replied as Bannon interjected, “An acquired taste.”

“Yeah, I do get about 70% of the vote every time I put my name on the ballot. And so I know what my constituents want. My constituents do not want me to come here to go along to get along. They want me to fight to put down,” Gaetz continued.

“And with no lobbyist money,” Bannon noted.

“No lobbyist money, no PAC money. And by the way, you know, I just walked out of a conference meeting with my colleagues on the way to the War Room, and they were yelling at me saying, oh, well, you’re just doing this for outrage and fundraising,” Gaetz continued, adding:

And I’m sitting there thinking to myself, ‘You all go and prostitute yourself to lobbyists for money,’ and you want to criticize me because hundreds of thousands of Americans all over this country give me ten, 15, $25 at mattgaetz.com, like shame on you. You come to this place and go and shine the shoes of the special interests, and then you go do their bidding with your vote card. And so I wasn’t taken too kindly to that criticism.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

