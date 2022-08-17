Matt Gaetz’s GOP Opponent Drops Ad Suggesting He Was FBI Informant Behind Raid on Trump’s Estate

Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) GOP primary opponent, Mark Lombardo, dropped a scathing new ad this week suggesting Gaetz is the FBI informant that led to the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate last week.

“When Donald Trump really endorses someone, he goes big. You’ve seen none of that for lying Matt Gaetz,” the ad’s narrator begins.

“What does Trump know? Is Gates the informant?” the narrator then asks. Speculation has run rampant in recent days about a possible informant giving the FBI the probable cause needed to search Trump’s estate, which has sparked immense anger in the MAGA base. There is no public evidence to suggest Gaetz is the informant.

“Gates hired Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney. Another Epstein attorney approved the raid on Trump’s house. Remember, Gates pressured Trump to give him a pardon, but Trump said no,” the ad continues.

“Gates puts himself first ahead of Trump and ahead of you. Vote for a leader who will put America first. Vote for Marine Mark Lombardo,” the 30-second spot concluded.

Lombardo has been campaigning hard against Gaetz and recently told Insider Trump’s lukewarm support for Gaetz is because Trump views him as a “pedophile.”

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor in 2019.

“Trump or DeSantis have not endorsed Matt Gaetz. Have they in the past? Yes. Have they now? The answer is no. And the reason for that is that they can’t afford the branding issue. The branding issue of being associated with a pedophile,” Lombardo told Insider in an interview last week

Gaetz’s campaign hit back at the ad in a statement, noting, “President Trump’s son is campaigning for Congressman Gaetz in Pensacola on Monday. President Trump’s 2020 finance chair just released a video endorsing Gaetz.”

“Mark Lombardo is busy trying to please Resistance Liberals with plays from the Lincoln Project playbook. Congressman Gaetz is fighting for Florida and the Trump agenda,” the statement concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com