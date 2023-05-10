McConnell Says He Has No ‘Observations’ About Trump’s Sexual Abuse Verdict: Will ‘Be Settled In The Primaries’

CNN’s Manu Raju pressed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for a reaction to former President Donald Trump being found liable on Tuesday for sexual abuse.

“Do you accept as legitimate the verdict in New York finding that Donald Trump is liable for sexual abuse and defamation?” Raju asked McConnell during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Look, that’s about presidential politics and it’ll all be settled in the primaries next year,” McConnell replied.

“But the verdict itself, the merits of the verdict?” pressed Raju.

“It’s all, I don’t have any observations about it. The American people are going to have to decide, particularly Republicans and Democrats, who they want to run for president,” McConnell concluded on the topic.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Trump quickly denied the allegations and launched brutal attacks on Carroll, over which she sued him for defamation. Carroll also filed a civil suit against the former president accusing him of rape. On Tuesday a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, not rape, and awarded Carroll five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

