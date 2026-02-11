Meghan McCain Thanks ‘Lunatic’ Bad Bunny Critics for Turning Her Into ‘Stan’ – And Reveals Anti-Trump Song Is Her ‘Favorite’

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain revealed on Tuesday that he had been “listening to nothing but” Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny since his Super Bowl halftime performance, with a song with an anti-Trump music video being her “favorite.”

“Been listening to nothing but Bad Bunny since the Super Bowl. Congrats to all the lunatics who have inadvertently turned me into the biggest Bad Bunny stan on the planet now,” wrote McCain on social media. “My favorite song is Titi Me Pregunto & NuevaYol.”

Social media users were quick to inform McCain – a supporter of President Donald Trump – of the anti-Trump nature of Bad Bunny’s song “NuevaYol,” which features a scene in its official music video where Trump apologizes to immigrants and says the United States would be “nothing” without migrants from Latin America.

“I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants of America,” says Trump in a fake presidential address in the video. “I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl polarized viewers, receiving condemnation from many conservative Trump supporters who highlighted the rapper’s history of anti-ICE remarks and complained that the show was in Spanish and featured foreign flags.

The president himself criticized the show in a Truth Social post, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” and an “affront to the Greatness of America.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” he wrote. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.”

