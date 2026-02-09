Fox News Reacts to What ‘May Have Been the Worst Halftime Show’ in History: ‘Not One Word of English!’

Fox News tore into Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday evening, claiming it “may have been the worst halftime show” in NFL’s history.

Reacting on Fox News’ One Nation to the show, which was performed in Spanish and featured foreign flags, radio host Sid Rosenberg complained, “Truly it was a bad football game, and when you couple that with Bad Bunny, who may have been the worst halftime show – not one word of English, not one word of English, one word! – you combine the halftime show and the football game, I think Clay would agree, he’s a great sports guy too, what a waste of three hours.”

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade also weighed in:

Super Bowl culture clash. Two halftime shows, two very different visions of America, and one massive audience watching it all play out. The NFL handing its halftime stage to Bad Bunny, we just talked about it, an artist who has repeatedly made anti-ICE remarks and openly criticized U.S. immigration enforcement. The decision sparking backlash from critics, saying this isn’t just entertainment, it’s a political message on America’s biggest stage. In response, Turning Point USA rolled out their star-studded, all American halftime show featuring patriotic themes, conservative voices.

Kilmeade continued, “I looked at the pre-game show, they had Green Day, the most anti-American band you can imagine. Their hit album was called “The American Idiot” and the lyrics reflect what he thinks of America and our policies, and then they have at halftime Bad Bunny. I mean, NFL is the No. 1 league in the world and they do a lot right. I don’t understand why in the year 250, they wouldn’t think red, white, and blue.”

Kilmeade’s Fox & Friends co-hosts, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones, went on to praise the alternate Super Bowl halftime show put on by Turning Point USA, headlined by Kid Rock.

President Donald Trump also criticized the show, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” and an “affront to the Greatness of America.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” wrote Trump. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan praised the performance and its “unifying message,” noting that “Spanish is 1st language for 50m+ Americans!”

