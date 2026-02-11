With House GOP Majority Teetering on the Brink, Florida Congressman Plans to Retire Early: Report

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) is planning to announce an early retirement next week, according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch — an exit that would drag the House Republican majority out the door with him.

Dunn, 72, announced last month that he had decided “[a]fter much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family” to not seek re-election.

Please see my statement on my decision not to seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/sogoXQTJZD — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) January 13, 2026

A former Army surgeon, Dunn was first elected in Florida’s 2nd congressional district in 2016. The seat has been heavily Republican since it was redistricted for the year Dunn first ran, preferring President Donald Trump over former Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of 59% to 41% in 2024.

Since securing his first primary win in 2016, Dunn has coasted to easy victories each election: 67% to 30% for his Democratic opponent in 2016, 67.4% to 32.6% for the Democrat in 2018, 97.86% to 2.14% for an independent write-in candidate in 2020, 59.8% to 40.2% for the Democrat in 2022, and 61.64% to 38.36% for the Democrat in 2024.

Currently, Republicans have the majority in the House by a very narrow margin, 218 to 214, and three seats vacant, meaning any time Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is facing a party-line vote, he can only afford to lose a single Republican member’s support. Tied votes fail, and there is no tie-breaker for the House like the role Vice President JD Vance serves in the Senate.

In other words, Dunn making an early exit would have repercussions beyond just the representation of his district in the Florida Panhandle, making it all but impossible for Johnson to move any bills forward unless he can win over at least one Democrat while preserving the unanimous support of his caucus.

Schorsch first reported on Tuesday that his reporters were “trying to track down [a] rumor” about Dunn “resigning imminently rather than at [the] end of his term.”

.@Fla_Pol trying to track down rumor that Republican @DrNealDunnFL2 is resigning imminently rather than at end of his term, which he previously announced. Dunn stepping down now would imperil @HouseGOP’s majority. Developing… — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 10, 2026

About a half-hour after Schorsch’s tweet, a spokesperson in Dunn’s office told Tallahassee Democrat reporter Jim Rosica that the congressman did not intend to resign early and would serve the remainder of his term.

New from the office of @DrNealDunnFL2: Spokesperson Eleanor Allison tells news media the congressman has no intention to resign early and will serve the rest of his current term, which ends in Jan. 2027.

Dunn, 72, previously had announced he would not seek another term. pic.twitter.com/C6pMi8sbQC — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) February 10, 2026

But that wasn’t the end of the story, Schorsch insisted.

💯 not done with this story. Gonna be a long 4-day weekend for @DrNealDunnFL2 staffers. + if you’re running in CD 2 in 2026, best get ready for an oddly timed Spesh Elex https://t.co/oKQoA5VQY7 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 11, 2026

Schorsch followed up Wednesday with a new report citing a “top source” who said Dunn would announce he was retiring early at some point next week, along with a “time certain” before the midterms elections in November, setting up a special election for the summer.

A top source says @DrNealDunnFL2 will announce an early retirement next week for a “time certain” that will be before the Midterm. Special election in Summer. https://t.co/jRJr9TeBEh — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 11, 2026

Schorsch added that Dunn’s early retirement would be “health related,” apparently after ongoing complications from Covid.

Early retirement, were it to happen, is health related. Rep. Dunn definitely had Covid. But a source said he had long Covid. Another source said he had long Covid twice, however that works. https://t.co/JNzbv24T0r — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) February 11, 2026

UPDATE 1:30pm ET: Several reporters spoke to Dunn Wednesday afternoon and he said he was “not making any comments right now” about the reports of his early retirement — which is notably not a denial.

DUNN, R-FL, on reports he’s resigning soon: “I’m not making any comments right now,” he tells me https://t.co/oCvGxjnZXr — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 11, 2026

Dunn tells me he won’t comment on this report when asked if he will retire early https://t.co/PqsZn8K7Ij — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 11, 2026

Just asked GOP Rep. Neal Dunn if he is committed to serving out the rest of his term: “No comment right now.” Dunn, who has dealt with health issues, recently announced he would not seek reelection. Big question inside Capitol is whether he is seeking to leave early. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 11, 2026

House Republican leadership believes that Neal Dunn is going to resign by July. I know Dunn is denying it. But the leadership thinks he's gone in five months. https://t.co/QErjBnX0Ap — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 11, 2026

