Megyn Kelly Blasts Media For Celebrating Stormy Daniels Like She’s ‘Joan of Arc’

Radio host Megyn Kelly went after the media for fawning over Stormy Daniels in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan court.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show in which Kelly was joined by the hosts of the Ruthless Podcast, Comfortably Smug, Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook. The panel discussed the interview Daniels gave on Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Kelly played a clip from the interview in which Daniels is asked about Trump serving jail time.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty. Absolutely,” Daniels said.

“A bigger problem is that if these allegations against him or whatever else that we don’t know yet — he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever, and he doesn’t, that it’s going to just basically, I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that,” Daniels added.

“I mean, it’s like listening to Elena Kagan, right?” Kelly joked. “It’s another Sandra Day O’Connor.”

Kelly also blasted Daniels for referring to her beef with Trump as “his crimes against me.”

“Aren’t you the one who had an affair with a married man after a lifetime starring in flicks like Summer Hummer and then tried to extort the man before he ran for president 10 years after your alleged interlude,” Kelly said.

“Piers interviewed her, but the left is celebrating this woman like she’s Joan of Arc. I mean — like ‘Her bravery,'” Kelly added.

Kelly noted that Daniels was featured by Vogue magazine this week as well.

“Melania Trump never got in Vogue — had been a supermodel prior to her time as First Lady, she never got featured by Vogue. But Stormy Daniels is in there as though this woman hasn’t spent a lifetime contributing to the degradation of women,” Kelly said.

