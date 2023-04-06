Trump Accuses Stormy Daniels of Chasing ‘Moment of Fame’ After She Calls for Him to Go to Jail

Donald Trump responded to Stormy Daniels calling for him to go to jail by touting a recent legal victory and accusing the adult film actress of chasing another “moment of fame.”

In a sit-down with Piers Morgan, Daniels revealed she doesn’t believe Trump should be jailed if found guilty of any crimes involving her, but said he should be for a slew of other alleged crimes. Trump was recently indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for alleged fraudulent business filings and campaign finance violations. The former president is accused of making hush money payments to Daniels to cover up an affair, something he once again denied on Thursday.

“The Federal Ninth District Court just awarded me another $122,000 from Stormy Daniels, over the hundreds of thousands of Dollars she owes me and now, Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels, who I never had an affair with, is out yet again for her moment of fame!” Trump wrote in a public statement.

Former President Donald Trump has released a statement responding to @piersmorgan's exclusive interview with Stormy Daniels. Watch tonight on TalkTV at 8pm.@PiersUncensored | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/1bOgZ0ggo3 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 6, 2023

It was ruled by the Ninth District Court this week that Daniels is to pay $122,000 to Daniels over a failed defamation suit filed on her behalf by Michael Avenatti.

Other probes into Trump into his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his culpability in the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump has said all probes into him are politically-motivated with hunts.

In her interview with Morgan, Daniels said Trump should “absolutely” serve time if found guilty for something other than the alleged hush money payments.

“Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” she said.

The Stormy Daniels interview will debut on Thursday evening on Fox Nation.

