President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was not aware that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick visited a private island owned by convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

While speaking at the White House, the president was asked if he was aware of Lutnick’s visit to Epstein’s island in 2012, years after he previously claimed he cut off contact with the “gross” individual.

Trump denied knowing anything about Lutnick’s trip and then pivoted to make clear that he himself never visited the island of Epstein, a former friend.

“No, I wasn’t aware of it, no,” Trump said. “I actually haven’t spoken to him about it, but I from what I hear he was there with his wife and children and I guess in some cases some people were. I wasn’t. I was never there. Somebody will someday say that. I was never there.”

Lutnick is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation following the DOJ’s released-Epstein files revealing the 2012 trip.

Lutnick previously claimed in an October podcast that he and his wife agreed to never speak to their neighbor Epstein again after a strange 2005 visit to his home where the billionaire bragged about getting daily massages.

“So I was never in the with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn’t going because he’s gross,” Lutnick claimed at the time.

The Trump honcho has continued to deny any personal relationship to Epstein.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently dismissed calls for Lutnick to resign, calling him an “important” member of Trump’s team. She claimed Lutnick has the full support of the president.

“Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team and the president fully supports the secretary,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!