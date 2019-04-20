comScore

Mike Huckabee Rips Romney for Reaction to Mueller Report: ‘Makes Me Sick’ That You Could’ve Been POTUS

By Josh FeldmanApr 20th, 2019, 3:34 pm

Mike Huckabee ripped Mitt Romney for his criticism of the Trump administration after the release of the Mueller report.

Romney said in a statement Friday he’s “sickened” by the amount of “dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.”

Huckabee responded yesterday by saying it “makes me sick” that he could have been president:

Huckabee went after Romney before blasting White House correspondent April Ryan for saying his daughter Sarah Sanders should be fired, accusing her of “incitement to murder” for saying “She should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off.” Ryan responded by bringing up past comments he made about her being “gutted like a deer.”

Today Huckabee continued going after Romney and called him a flip-flopper:

