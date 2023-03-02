Pillow tycoon turned conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell raged against Florida governor Ron DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, calling the popular conservative a “Trojan Horse.”

“Now I’ll tell you what Ron DeSantis — and he’s got money behind him — did he do anything for Disney? Remember that was the big thing, you’re gonna go after Disney,” began Lindell. “He did nothing, they got everything they wanted, everything — look it up!”

“The media is covering up for Ron DeSantis. He is a Trojan Horse, he is the Trojan Horse,” shouted Lindell on the convention center floor. “Do not believe anything you’re reading by the media about ‘Ron DeSantis'” warned Lindell, indicating that air quotes belonged around the governor’s name with his fingers.

Lindell, a zealous devotee of former president Donald Trump, financed a bus tour meant to gin up support for Trump’s bid to remain in the White House after his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

A true believer in the unfounded conspiracy theories around the contest’s propriety, the MyPillow CEO urged Trump to invoke martial law and try to hold on to power even after the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the defendant in a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems relating to his accusations that the company was complicit in stealing the election from Trump.

Lindell also remarked that DeSantis, who has not yet announced a presidential campaign is down 40 points in the polls to Trump.

Various national and state-level polls show Trump with a lead over DeSantis while others show the opposite. The balance of them suggest that Trump would be favored in a crowded primary field while DeSantis would have the upper hand in a one-on-one matchup.

