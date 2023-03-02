Ted Cruz Makes CPAC Attendees Take Out Their Phones to Sign Up For His Podcast

Podcaster and occasional U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) urged audience members at CPAC to take out their cellphones so they could sign up for his podcast.

Cruz recorded an episode of The Mistrial … The Verdict with Ted Cruz at the CPAC venue in Washington, D.C., Thursday, where he was accompanied by Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH). Here is the “hype video” Cruz tweeted ahead of their appearance:

Cruz was discussing the lab leak theory about the origins of the Covid-19 virus that spurred a global pandemic three years ago. He then gave attendees the hard sell on his podcast.

“And I will say this,” he said. “If you wanna know the facts on what’s going on, on this issue and everything else, I wanna encourage everyone here [to] take out your cellphone. Take out your cellphone.”

“He’s not joking,” said the moderator. “You can take out your cellphone.”

Cruz instructed audience members to text a special number to summon Beelzebub sign up for his podcast.

“What you will get is a link to subscribe to this podcast,” he continued. “We do it three days a week.”

The senator assured those in the crowd the podcast is a free listen.

“We’ve had now on Verdict, over 50 million downloads,” Cruz went on. “We had 700,000 unique viewers last month. We are beating CNN every week of the year.”

“It just says, ‘Ted Cruz is awesome’ again and again and again,” Vance cracked after texting the number. “This is propaganda, Ted. What is going on here?”

