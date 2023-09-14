Mike Pence Asked Whether He Would Dine Alone With a Female Vice President: ‘That’s a Very Clever Question’

Former Vice President Mike Pence was asked on Wednesday whether he would dine alone with a female vice president if he were elected president in 2024.

During a NewsNation town hall, Pence praised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and said he would definitely consider her to be his 2024 running mate.

Moderator Leland Vittert then noted, “One of the things that has been said about how you conduct your personal life is you will not eat alone or meet alone with a woman. One of the hallmarks of your presidency, and one of the things that was reported on a lot, was your private lunches one-on-one with Donald Trump.”

Vittert questioned, “How would that work out if you had a female vice president?”

“That’s a very clever question. It really is,” replied Pence:

Let me say, it’s a promise that my wife and I made to one another. It wasn’t a thing that was particularly controversial. When I was first elected to Congress, I did an interview about the fact that we kept our family close in public service. Somebody asked us about some of the promises we’ve made to one another, and I remember I said, ‘Well I promised her that I wouldn’t dine alone with a woman that’s not my wife.’ Wasn’t very controversial until after I became vice president. Somebody unearthed that quote and it became quite an issue.

Pence then pointed out that a New York Times poll found more than 60% of married couples supported his position.

However, the former vice president did not give Vittert an answer as to whether he would dine alone with a female vice president.

