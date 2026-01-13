CNN’s Scott Jennings warned President Donald Trump that a probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will create a number of “issues” down the line.

Jennings joined Anderson Cooper and guests Van Jones and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday and admitted he doesn’t know where the Powell probe is going. The probe is focused on Powell’s testimony before Congress on the multi-year renovation of the Fed building.

“Well, he’s billions of dollars over budget. So he’s either incompetent or he’s crooked, I don’t know what he is,” Trump told reporters.

Trump has long criticized Powell and urged him to lower interest rates.

“There are practical implications to the president’s decision-making here or the administration’s decision-making. I don’t know that the president personally had anything to do with it, and that is on the Hill. If he wants to replace Jerome Powell in May with a new Fed chair, you’re going to have confirmation issues,” Jennings argued.

The conservative commentator said he agreed with Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) criticism of the probe, warning, “You better have something.”

Another implication, according to Jennings, will be attracting others to the job as they may see it as simply entering a “meat grinder.”

Jennings said:

When you interview people for this, whoever you want to pick is going to ask you, “Are you going to come after me if I displease you?” And so you may have trouble attracting the people that you want for the job. So I don’t know where this is going. I actually agree with Sen. Thune. If you’re going to get into something like this, you better have something because if you don’t, you’re creating a whole raft of political problems when really the outcome you want is to get rid of this guy and to get your own person there that you think is going to set better monetary policy. That now seems to be a bit more complicated.

