Minneapolis Mayor Stumped Why Trump Can’t Just Hire More TSA Agents — Seemingly Unaware He Can’t Do That During Shutdown

Maybe he hasn’t been following the news?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Sunday complained President Donald Trump “could hire out more TSA agents” to help alleviate the chaos at airports nationwide.

There’s just one problem: Trump can’t do that during the partial government shutdown.

Frey seemed oblivious to that fact, as well as his fellow Democrats thwarting legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security — which funds the TSA — during an appearance on MS NOW’s The Weekend.

Frey’s bogus recommendation came after co-host Jonathan Capehart asked him about the “incredible threat” Trump made a day before, when he said he would deploy ICE agents to help with long airport security lines on Monday. The mayor said Trump’s plan won’t help one bit.

“When he says that he’s going to do security like no one has ever seen before, he doesn’t actually mean that he’s going to keep people secure. If the goal here was safety at airports, he could hire out more TSA agents that do an incredible job at keeping our airports safe,” he said.

None of the MS NOW talking heads jumped in to tell Frey he was misinformed.

Frey continued:

If the goal was keeping our streets safe and our cities [safe], he would work with cities around hiring additional police officers and creating the kind of safety infrastructure that we need to keep people safe. But of course, we all know that’s not the goal. The goal is to terrorize people. And for someone that states that they care so much about bringing the economy back — causing a ton of fear in airports, preventing the kind of safe air travel that we need for commerce, is not a good mechanism to do it.

Senate Democrats on Friday voted to block House-passed legislation to fund TSA and other agencies — marking the fifth time a funding bill has been shot down by Dems in recent months. Democrats have countered by offering proposals to fund TSA and other agencies by using funds from the parts of Homeland Security which are responsible for immigration enforcement, but Republicans have objected.

In response to the hours-long lines at many airports, Trump shared his plan to use ICE agents to speed up security on Saturday. That plan came as the New York Post reported thousands of TSA employees have been calling out sick each day as the partial shutdown stretched to Day 36 on Sunday; another 376 have quit their jobs, leaving around 50,000 TSA employees to deal with the recent madness at airports.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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