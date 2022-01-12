<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Donald Trump fumed at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in an interview where he was pressed on why Senate Republicans are not backing his crusade against the results of the 2020 election.

Trump spoke to NPR’s Steve Inskeep for an interview that aired Wednesday. It was a rare appearance on an outlet that isn’t Fox News, Newsmax or OANN. As Inskeep noted on Twitter: he has been trying to interview Trump for six years, and this is the first time the 45th president said yes.

The interview didn’t last long. Trump hung up the phone after less than ten minutes of questions on his stolen election claims, which he continues to pursue more than a year after the election ended, and months after judges and election officials across the country determined those claims to have no merit.

One of those questions from Inskeep: “Why is it that you think that the vast majority of your allies in the United States Senate are not standing behind you?”

Trump replied by raging at McConnell.

“Because Mitch McConnell is a loser,” Trump said. “And frankly, Mitch McConnell, if he were on the other side and if Schumer were put in his position, he would have been fighting this like you’ve never seen before. He would have been fighting this, because when you look at it, and this is long – is a long way from over.”

Shortly after that question, as Inskeep continued to press Trump, the former president hung up the phone.

Trump and McConnell maintained a good relationship during the last administration. McConnell worked with Trump to achieve many of his most coveted goals, including pushing through appeals court judges and Supreme Court nominees, as well as tax cuts. McConnell also helped Trump through two impeachment trials.

It was the second impeachment trial that poisoned the relationship between the two. After acquitting Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, McConnell decried the Republican president in a speech on the Senate floor.

“There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.” he continued. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”

Trump responded with his own scathing statement, and has since bashed McConnell repeatedly. Soon after the second impeachment trial, the Republican Party warmed back up to Trump.

When asked, weeks later, if he would support Trump in 2024, McConnell replied “absolutely.”

