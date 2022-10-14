‘Mothers Against Greg Abbott’ PAC Releases New Ad Showing Doctor Congratulating Young Child on Pregnancy

The PAC Mothers Against Greg Abbott has released another scathing ad against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, attacking his pro-life stance as the midterm election draws closer.

The group posted the video to their Twitter account Thursday and it quickly garnered over 2.5 million views.

Whose choice is this? Greg Abbott’s? This November 8th, it’s your choice. What do you choose? Texas Women or Texas GOP Extremists! To support us go here: https://t.co/KlGtHSY0Pa #nochoice #mothersagainstgregabbott #txlege #womensrights pic.twitter.com/89lfr6ZajF — Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@MomsAGAbbott) October 13, 2022

In the ad, a doctor can be seen doing an ultrasound on an expecting mother and telling her, “Wonderful! Baby has a nice strong heartbeat. Everything’s developing right on schedule.”

“Since this is your first, you may want to take advantage of the free parenting classes we offer. I do need to prepare you for the possibility of a C-section and some long-term health issues. But for now, our focus is baby. And baby looks great. Congratulations,” he says before leaving the room.

The camera zooms out to reveal a young girl sitting up on the exam table, with a concerned look on her face.

“Greg Abbott chose this. What do you choose?” flashes across the screen as the ad ends.

The group made headlines back in July when they released another ad depicting a doctor having to call the governor for an approval on an abortion for a fetus with a “catastrophic brain abnormality.”

“There is only one person who can make this choice and that person is Greg,” the doctor said to the grief stricken parents.

As the midterm election approach, Abbott is still leading in the polls against opponent Beto O’Rourke, 52% to 44%.

Watch above via Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com