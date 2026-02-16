MTG Says Trump Yelled At Her Not to Release the Epstein Files: ‘My Friends Will Get Hurt’

Former GOP congresswoman and MAGA firebrand, Marjorie Taylor Greene, joined Jillian Michaels’ podcast over the weekend and discussed President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop her from helping to force the release of the Epstein files – at one point warning her that his “friends would get hurt.”

Greene told the fitness guru turned podcaster, “Here’s the interesting part. Okay, there were only four Republicans, only four of us that signed that discharge petition: Thomas Massie, myself, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace. Now, what was happening in the background for months leading up to when we finally got it released is we were getting pressure from the White House.” Greene added:

We were getting pressure from the speaker. “Do not– take your name off this discharge petition.” And we’re like, why? We’re talking about the Epstein files. This is the ultimate promise. This is the ultimate way to provide transparency. This is the ultimate way to take it to the deep state and expose a whole criminal cabal of rich, powerful elites that I believe control everything. And guess what? Come to find out, they do.

Michaels agreed, “They do.”

Greene continued, “And, you know, so we’re like, ‘Why would—’ So in the meantime, President Trump is calling it a hoax. He’s calling it a Democrat hoax. He won’t have anything to do with the women. He still refuses to have anything to do with these women. So this whole thing is building.” Greene added:

The women are saying, “President Trump did nothing wrong.” They still say this. “President Trump did nothing wrong.” Their attorney says, “President Trump, Donald Trump, is the only one that helped us.” And guess what? That came out in the Epstein files that he reported Jeffrey Epstein. So, like, but Donald Trump is fighting it. President Trump is fighting it. President Trump was yelling at me. The White House is putting pressure on Nancy Mace. They take Lauren Boebert into a SCIF. I don’t even know what they said to her in there. They are attacking Thomas Massie, nonstop attacking Thomas Massie. And then one day I get a phone call from the President in September, and he is so mad at me, and he’s yelling at me, and he’s angry at me. And he’s like, “You’re supporting Rand Paul Jr.” And he’s chewing me out for signing my name on Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to release the Epstein files. And I’m trying to tell him, “Mr. President, they say you did nothing wrong. This needs to come out.” And so we’re having this argument. And he tells me on this phone call, he’s like, “Marjorie, my friends will get hurt.”

Michaels jumped in, “That’s it! That’s it. I mean, that is it. Obviously, that’s it, because they’re all in here. Imagine the phone calls. It’s everyone. It’s every single person is on this fricking list. They’re all there. Every billionaire, heads of state, Larry Summers, Peter Thiel. They’re all in there.”

Greene was one of four House Republicans who joined with every House Democrat to sign a discharge petition, which forced a vote on Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) bill to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump eventually signed the bill into law as he faced veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Watch the clip above.

