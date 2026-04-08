Kevin McCarthy Accuses CNBC Hosts of Making Him ‘Feel Like a Child of Divorce’ With Awkward Bickering

Former House speaker Kevin McCarthy accused Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin of making him “feel like a child of divorce” during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

The exchange came after Sorkin asked McCarthy about the ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran.

“Politically, how do you see this? You know, if you look at most of the polls, the American public is largely not behind this. Maybe they will get behind this, depending on the outcome, I don’t know. There was a fascinating report in The New York Times yesterday suggesting effectively that [Benjamin] Netanyahu oversold the possibilities here in terms of what was possible and that the president was persuaded by him despite other people, including obviously the vice president, trying to push back on all of this,” Sorkin said before Kernen interjected:

KERNEN: You know that 75% of Republicans are for this move. And he won that-, the only poll that matters is that that one in the November of 2024. So Democrats are 70 or 80% against it- SORKIN: We have a guest that we’re interviewing, and so let’s hear what the guest has to say about this, again. KERNEN: So you heard about the polls? The Democrats don’t like Trump. Let’s lead with that. They don’t like, you know, they’re 80% against this. But they do want to defund DHS and they do wanna- SORKIN: I’m not sure- McCARTHY: Alright, let me answer the question. SORKIN: Let’s just talk to Kevin here, and then we can debate the facts about what polls say or don’t say. McCARTHY: You guys are making me feel like a child of divorce. Let me go through it. So the thing I was thinking, an action like this, you’re not gonna answer that question by a poll in a day. It’s gonna be longer duration. So when you look at this in history, was the president right to make sure Iran did not get a nuclear weapon? And if you remind people of the actions they took when they funded the proxies, the terrorist attack inside Israel, the attacks from the Houthis, I think history will prove this is right. How it ends that they don’t have the uranium and the strait is open, I think come November and the price of fuel is down, that poll that looks today, whether it be Democrats, independents, or others, will be much different. And any actions such as this when you take it that he didn’t take troops on the ground, that we didn’t have a large number of casualties, and he changed the course of history, and if more people are able to join the Abraham Accords, long-term people will look at that, that that was a very smart move. When you look at when our airmen is down and the CIA is using special technology that no one has before, this is an amazing feat that’s gone through, and if the economy continues to stay strong, I think that judgment has to be done later than after today.

Watch above via CNBC.

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