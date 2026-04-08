Tara Palmeri Tells CNN Her ‘Core MAGA’ Family Spent Weekend Trashing Trump Over War, Inflation

Independent journalist Tara Palmeri told CNN anchor Abby Phillip that her “core MAGA” family spent Easter weekend trashing President Donald Trump over things like the war in Iran and inflation, saying they feel “betrayed.”

Trump’s war with Iran has gotten stiff pushback from a cadre of pro-MAGA figures, most recently from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Alex Jones. The president’s campaign promises have been a particular sore spot.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Palmeri revealed that her MAGA family members are among the “betrayed”:

TARA SETMAYER: MAGA has been betrayed by Donald Trump, and they’re waking up and seeing that. ABBY PHILLIP: So Tara, tell us a little bit quickly about your piece. You talked to family members who are Trump supporters. TARA PALMERI: Right. So over Christmas, my family, they are core MAGA supporters. They are not swing voters, they believe Trump. It is part of their identity, OK? When I saw them over Easter, four months later, all they could talk about was how they were betrayed. They were betrayed. They did not want to go into a war where there was no endgame. They were fearful that there would be a draft, that their children would be drafted one day. They saw Afghanistan. They looked back at Iraq. They thought, this is not what we signed up for. It’s more expensive, inflation, none of the things that they thought that President Trump was going to do were actually happening. And there was uncertainty. Things don’t add up. That is what they kept saying. And they started asking me questions. And believe me, I’m a black sheep in the family. Okay?

Palmeri went deeper in a Substack post on her family:

I’ve recently become the black sheep of my family and it’s not just because I’m childless, work in media, live in big cities, and am inching toward 40. It’s because I question Trump. With a few exceptions—my grandmother, who survived a concentration camp in Hamburg, and my swing-voter mother, who became a citizen to vote for George W. Bush but somehow voted for Hillary, Trump, and then Kamala — I’m one of the only people in my family who isn’t MAGA. Even my nurse practitioner aunt is MAHA-curious. (To be fair, after living in Europe, I understand the concerns about food and pharmaceutical standards.) My father is the most extreme. He raised me on talk radio like Rush Limbaugh, Hannity & Colmes. He hasn’t turned on Fox News since they called the election for Biden. In fact, he barely watches TV anymore, just YouTube, which feeds him Bill O’Reilly and an endless stream of fringe commentary. They’re evangelicals, after all.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight and read the full article here.

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