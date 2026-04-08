‘Why Are You So Rude?’ Hegseth Scolds NBC Reporter Who Cut Him Off as He Called on Someone Else

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth scolded an NBC News correspondent on Wednesday after she tried to ask him a question about Iranian missiles while Hegseth was calling on another reporter.

During a press briefing at the Pentagon, which saw Hegseth field questions about the Trump administration’s ceasefire with Iran, the secretary of defense called on Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese to ask the next question.

After Senior NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube interrupted Reese, shouting out her own question about Iran launching missiles, Hegseth snapped, “Excuse me, why are you so rude? Just wait. I’m calling on people.”

He added: “So nasty.”

“Thank you, Secretary Hegseth,” replied Reese. “Yesterday, in the president’s Truth Social, he threatened to wipe out a civilization. That statement elicited a huge response in America. If Iran did not come to the table and make a deal yesterday by the deadline, was the president really prepared to wipe out Iran entirely?”

Hegseth responded, “Like I said, we had a target set, locked and loaded. Infrastructure, bridges, power plants. Remember, this is a terror regime, a military regime, use all these things for dual use to fund their military, to fund their terror campus. We had a lot of legitimate targets. They knew exactly the scope of what we were capable of.”

“We hit some military targets on Kharg, which is a bit of a signal. They can’t defend it, and so Iran ultimately understood their ability, their future to produce, to generate power, to fuel their terrorist regime was in our hands, was in President Trump’s hands,” he continued. “That’s why they came to the table. He ultimately said, ‘We can take it all from you. Your ability to export energy will be taken away and the United States Military has the ability to strike those things with impunity.’ That type of threat is what brought them to the place where they effectively say, ‘OK, we want to cut this deal.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

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